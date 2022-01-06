IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $452.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,074. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

