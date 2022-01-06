IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $136.15 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.76.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

