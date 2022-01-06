ironSource (NYSE:IS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.29

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.29 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 42352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ironSource from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ironSource by 13.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 16.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ironSource by 23.5% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About ironSource (NYSE:IS)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

