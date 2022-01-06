iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 5.43% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $793,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

