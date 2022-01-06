iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.01 and last traded at $59.01. Approximately 1,531,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,251,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.