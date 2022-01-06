iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000.

ICVT opened at $86.60 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.91.

