iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,700 shares, a decline of 69.0% from the November 30th total of 983,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.59. 669,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,937,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,902,000 after purchasing an additional 310,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,175,000 after purchasing an additional 240,405 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.