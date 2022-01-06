iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 187,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,673,088 shares.The stock last traded at $61.33 and had previously closed at $61.59.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.17.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $73,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

