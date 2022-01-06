iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Cut by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 34,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA opened at $78.94 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

