iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) had its target price lowered by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $421.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.66. iShares North American Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $338.18 and a fifty-two week high of $453.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,497,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 122,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,363,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

