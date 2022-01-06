iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $260.09 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.08 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

