iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,190,984. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.07 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.28.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

