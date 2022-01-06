iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $124.51

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.51 and last traded at $124.30, with a volume of 3520 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $118.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

