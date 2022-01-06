iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.38 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

