iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,011 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 406,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 122,512 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.