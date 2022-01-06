iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $479.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.44 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

