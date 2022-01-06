Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of IVH stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $14.34.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
