Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 22.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of IVH stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $14.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 33,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 45,441 shares during the period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.