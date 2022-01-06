Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Izotropic stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31.

About Izotropic

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

