Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Izotropic stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Izotropic has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.31.
About Izotropic
