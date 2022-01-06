J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $225.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services traded as high as $208.10 and last traded at $207.88, with a volume of 3954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $201.84.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.40.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $701,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $373,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.