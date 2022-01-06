Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

J has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,450. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $100.05 and a 12 month high of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

