Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,923,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $586,000.

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $26.30.

