Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 54.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

ONEO stock opened at $104.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

