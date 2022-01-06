Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $233,000 in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners in the second quarter worth $121,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $11.86 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

