Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.