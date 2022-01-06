Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

BANR stock opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

