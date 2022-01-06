Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total transaction of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock valued at $41,718,669. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.16.

PCTY stock opened at $209.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 132.38 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Read More: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.