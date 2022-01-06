Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) Short Interest Update

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 3,100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JUGGU. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP lifted its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,006,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 3rd quarter worth $3,526,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit by 5,331.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 54,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JUGGU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06.

