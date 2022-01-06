JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 582.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,266,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,980 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the second quarter valued at $49,969,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 40.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 57.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 458,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

