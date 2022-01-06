Jefferies Financial Group Boosts SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $70.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. lifted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.07.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.00. 64,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,403. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.47. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock worth $3,331,262. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $5,513,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 375,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

