Jefferies Financial Group Trims Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price to $65.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,148. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $245,845,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $12,668,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $2,451,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.