Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lam Research Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lam Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $8.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $869.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $9.53 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $9.89 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $691.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $657.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.92.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 621.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 636,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

