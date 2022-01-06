Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 69,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $94.01 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $91.83 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $952.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,204 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,858,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

