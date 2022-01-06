Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $284.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle, popularly known as JLL, have outperformed the industry in the past three months. JLL’s wide range of products and services and a spate of strategic investment activities to capitalize on market consolidations augur well for long-term growth. Also, its robust balance sheet, with a manageable debt position, is impressive. In November, JLL shelled out $300 million in cash to acquire the reputed building operations platform, Building Engines. The move comes as part of its focus on technology to solve real-estate challenges. JLL’s results in recent quarters reflect a rebound in its transaction-based businesses. However, macroeconomic uncertainty due to the pandemic and adverse impact on commercial real estate transactions are key concerns. There is stiff competition from regional and local players as well.”

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $262.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.30. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $144.91 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,846,000 after acquiring an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after acquiring an additional 314,147 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

