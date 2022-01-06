Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $275.62

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.62 and last traded at $274.08, with a volume of 5306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.
The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
Featured Article: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.