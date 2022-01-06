Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $275.62

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $275.62 and last traded at $274.08, with a volume of 5306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $267.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.30.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 31,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

