Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.87

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 182526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.2409412 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.