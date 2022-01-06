JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.72 and last traded at $92.10. 78,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 43,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $349,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period.

