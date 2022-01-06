JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €250.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €250.00 ($284.09) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €233.00 ($264.77) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €215.83 ($245.27).

EPA:RI opened at €216.40 ($245.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €207.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €193.89. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

