JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.81) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,682 ($36.14).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,191 ($29.52) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,282 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,423.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158 ($29.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($36.42).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

