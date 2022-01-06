Julius Knowles Sells 4,034 Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,425.55.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65.

On Monday, November 1st, Julius Knowles sold 23,803 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,296.45.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Julius Knowles sold 4,082 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $156,095.68.

On Monday, October 18th, Julius Knowles sold 13,786 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $519,732.20.

On Thursday, October 14th, Julius Knowles sold 4,383 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $175,889.79.

Shares of Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 566,422 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after buying an additional 179,445 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after buying an additional 156,377 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,434,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

