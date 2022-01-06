JulSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $726,881.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 6th. JulSwap has a market cap of $13.47 million and $726,881.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00069832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,383.85 or 0.07880518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00076348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,957.48 or 1.00041900 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008079 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

