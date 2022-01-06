Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:JUPW traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 580,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,367. Jupiter Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 94.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the second quarter worth approximately $782,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for use in the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

