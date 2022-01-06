Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki Sells 9,518 Shares

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 9,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $12,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

KALA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 108,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

