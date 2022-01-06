Karani Asset Management LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000. Atlassian makes up approximately 1.0% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.78.

Atlassian stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.17. The company had a trading volume of 32,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,962. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.42. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

