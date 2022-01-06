Karani Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Karani Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 3.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $561.14. 17,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,939. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

