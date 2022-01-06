Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. 3,524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Karooooo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

