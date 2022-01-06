Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Cap of $946,233.32

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Katalyo has a market capitalization of $946,233.32 and $2,465.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,187.06 or 0.07704069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00066142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00073243 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,384.10 or 1.00037746 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007795 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

