KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 8.8%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.99. 361,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,597,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 105.28 and a beta of -1.38.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. KE’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of KE by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of KE by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 39,853 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

