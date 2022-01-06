Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) to Outperform

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. UBS Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,543,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,129,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,076,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,828 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,064,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,157 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.