Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Up 235.0% in December

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,900 shares, a growth of 235.0% from the November 30th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 176.4 days.

Shares of KELTF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

