Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 45.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 379,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $25,417.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,427 in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.